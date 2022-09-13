Advertisement

Barbara Ann (Tittle) Jackson, age 73 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in a local nursing facility. Ms. Jackson was born September 20, 1948 in Texarkana, Texas. She was retired, of Baptist faith, a Christian and is preceded in death by her parents, O.C and Bessie Tittle and a sister in law, Anita Tittle.

She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Tittle of Maud, Texas, a son, James Michael and Stacie Jackson of Longview, Texas, 3 grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Interment will be in Read Hill Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.m. before services.