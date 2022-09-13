Robert “Bob” Evans Ransdell, Jr.

Advertisement

Robert “Bob” Evans Ransdell, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on February 19, 1941, in Dallas, Texas, to Robert and Emily Anne Ransdell. As a young man, he enjoyed playing golf and boating on Lake Ray Hubbard. Bob transferred from the University of Texas to East Texas State University in 1963. He met his wife, Dean Pope, on a blind date and they married three months later. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on January 24, 2022. Upon graduation from East Texas on May of 1964, Dean and Bob moved to Fouke, Arkansas, residing on the Double R Ranch for the next 35 years. Bob loved the farm and the Fouke community. He served on the Fouke School Board for 10 years and served on the Miller County Levee District Board. Bob was also on the Southwest Arkansas Water District Board. He later became Executive Director of the SWAWD.

Bob joined the First Presbyterian Church in Texarkana in 1965 and remained a member until his death. He was an elder of the church and served on the Building and Grounds committee.

Bob was very proud in contributing to the development of Ed Worrell Memorial Park and spent many years coaching youth baseball. He was also passionate about photography and greatly enjoyed traveling in their RV to the mountains.

He is survived by his wife, Dean, and daughter, Julie Green (Mark) of Mt. Pleasant, Tx, son, Steven Ransdell of Little Rock, AR; one sister, Becky Bright and his brother, Bill Ransdell. Grandchildren Emily Hicks (Jared), Carsen, Maggie, and Sullivan Ransdell. Great Grandson Jackson Hicks.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, September 10, 2022 at First Presbyterian Arkansas with Rev. Dianne Brown officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday evening.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Music Department, 516 Pecan St. Texarkana, Arkansas or American Parkinson’s Disease Assoc. PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

