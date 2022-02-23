Barbara Davis

Advertisement

Barbara Carole Davis, 78 of Ashdown, Arkansas passed away on February 18, 2022. She was born April 26, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her biological father Schubert Willis and parents Frances and Jack Hickman, her husband James Aaron Davis, and brother Ron Hickman.

Barbara leaves behind her children Jackie Gilley and husband Mark, Bryant Davis and wife Toni, Chris Davis and wife Michelle, Jodie Dutton and husband Tommy all of Ashdown, Arkansas; her grandchildren Matthew Gilley, Kacie Metzger, Ashley Mullins, Ben Hegwood, Chelsea Davis, Cooper Davis, Nicky Jones, Tara Lamm, Tabitha Dutton; 6 great-grandchildren, brother Mickey Hickman and wife Karen, and special friend Becky Adkinson.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 25, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, Texas with burial following at Chapelwood Cemetery, Nash, Texas.

