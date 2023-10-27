Sponsor

Barbara Lane Hodnett left this earthly world and met her Heavenly Father on October 25, 2023. She was 89 years old.

She was born on July 26, 1934, to Vance and Frances Tipton in Fordyce, Arkansas. She married her husband, Frank, on March 17, 1954, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage before Frank died in 2014. She and Frank enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards and dominoes with their friends. Barbara was an accomplished seamstress not only for her family but for the public. She was a faithful member of Beech Street First Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the adult choir, and chaperoned many youth trips. Barbara loved being a Mimi and Mammaw to her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank. She is survived by her daughters- Susan (Ricky) Forte, and Ellen (Doug) Foreman, granddaughters Amy Forte, Sydney (Michael) Miller, Mariel (Tyler) Stage, Abbey Foreman, and great-grandchildren Cooper Miller, Caroline Miller, and Henry Stage.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

The family would like to thank the staff of Windsor Cottage for their wonderful care and for the nurses and staff of Enhabit Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Beech Street First Baptist Church.