Barbara N. Robbins Trimble, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, February 1, 2025 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Trimble was born October 27, 1935 in Laurel, Mississippi. She was retired from Richardson Fence Company, member of the St. James Episcopal Church, member of the Daughters of the King, she was a Church school teacher and a volunteer at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Joel Robbins; one son, Marc Allen Robbins and by one brother, G. David Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Trimble of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Robert Johnson of Springdale, Arkansas; two sons, Timothy Andrew “Andy” Robbins of Texarkana, Texas and Christopher Arlington Robbins; seven grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at St. James Episcopal Church. Committal service will be held at the Church following the Sunday service.

Memorials can be made to the St. James Episcopal Church, 417 Olive Street, Texarkana, TX 75501