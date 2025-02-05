Sponsor

Kathryn Elaine McClemens, age 72, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2025, at her residence at Bailey Creek.

Kathryn was born on March 14, 1952, in Texarkana, AR, to her parents, Henry Lee McClemens and Jean Jones McClemens.

She was a retired registered nurse and house supervisor at Christus St. Michaels and a proud member of Rondo Community Church. There, she led many Bible classes and was the President of their Ladies group. She also enjoyed baking and won blue ribbon awards at local fairs. She was an avid reader and a wonderful woman of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by numerous friends and her church family.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.