Barbara S. Sullivan

Barbara Sue Sullivan, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Sullivan was born February 13, 1943 in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was retired Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Bowie County. She was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and a true friend. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to such places as Yankee Stadium, Canada, Mexico, and many other points of interest in the United States. Barbara was well known for her love of animals and her rescue of many abandoned dogs and cats.

She is preceded in death by her father Forrest Birtcher,Sr and mother Urmadene Birtcher, two brothers, Richard and Forrest Birtcher, Jr., one sister, Bettie Asher and one great granddaughter Kylee Sullivan.

She is survived by her devoted husband of forty-four years, Jewel Sullivan of Texarkana, Texas, two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joey and Judy Sullivan of Texarkana, Texas; Jackie Sullivan of Wake Village, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Belinda and Ernest Keck of Texarkana; four grandchildren, Dustin Sullivan and his wife Jen of Texarkana, Arkansas; Josh Sullivan of Nashville, Arkansas; Jennifer Bolton and her husband Nathan of Fouke, Arkansas; Amber Mason and her husband Coy of Genoa, Arkansas; eight great grandchildren, Madi Bennett, Layton Sullivan, Kinleigh Sullivan, Lydia Hirzel, John Luke Hirzel, Dakota Hirzel, Gentry Mason and Drew Mason; a special niece, Holly Giles; a special nephew, Brett Shoptaw; cousin, James and his wife Karen Taylor and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family would like to send a sincere thank you to Encompass Hospice nurses for the love and care they gave Mrs. Barbara during her illness.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2;00 p.m. at Eylau United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Ducroz officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana funeral Home, Texas.

