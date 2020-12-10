Advertisement

Psalm 34:18 The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Michael L. Newton left this home for a new and better one on December 8, 2020. He was affectionately known as “the world’s greatest Pawpaw” and “Uncle Pawpaw” by his great nieces.

Born to George Everett Newton and Theresa Marie Sellers Newton on March 14, 1962 in Houston, Texas. He spent a lifetime of enjoying his favorite sport, baseball. He enjoyed his Houston Astros but cherished his baseball moments with his sons, leaving them with many great memories.

Advertisement

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen Craig Newton.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Jane Newton of Simms, Texas, his three sons and two daughters-in-law Joshua and Miranda of Maud, Texas, Jarrod and Kim of Texarkana, Arkansas and Jacob Newton of Simms, Texas, his most prized possessions, his grandchildren, Kaylin and Kaleb Newton of Maud, Texas, Gavin Cruise and Darby Newton of Texarkana, Arkansas, Michael Newton of Maud, Texas, Haley Newton of Murchison, Texas, Kaylee and Joshua Daniel of Maud, Texas, one sister and brother-in-law, Shelia and Kerry Golden of Marietta, Texas, one brother, William Newton of Kentucky, his mother-in-law, Doris Jones of Simms, Texas, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lenna and Mitch Graham of Simms, Texas, Jason and Cherie Jones of Harlingen, Texas

Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be

From 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the funeral home.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Michael L Newton, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.