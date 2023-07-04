Barbara Smith

Sponsor

Barbara K. Smith left this earth for her heavenly home on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

She was a loving, caring, and thoughtful Christian woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Letha Mae Gibson; her husband of 53 years, Kenneth H. Smith; her granddaughter, Ginny; and her three brothers.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Julie and Jeff (Teri); three grandchildren, Logan (Kayla), Andrew (Emilee), and Amanda (Mike); four great-grandchildren; and her oldest brother, Wayne. Barbara also had many friends who were important and special to her.

We want to thank the physicians and staff of Christus St. Michael for their kindness and thoughtful care.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

