Advertisement

Lottie Bea Hagar, age 76, of Wake Village, Texas, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Hagar was born March 9, 1945, in Fouke, Arkansas. She was a former substitute teacher for Texarkana Independent School District and a member of St. James Episcopal Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hagar.

Advertisement

Survivors include two sons, Kevin Hagar and Kasey Hagar of Wake Village; one brother, John Head of Texas and one sister Jeanie Head of Wake Village, Texas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Services will be held at a later date.

