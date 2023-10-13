Sponsor

Beauford Harold Edmond was born February 5, 1953 in Cason, Texas to the parentage of Beauford Tom and Vera Lee Smith Edmond. He was the second born of six siblings. Beauford was preceded in death by his parents, Beauford and Vera Edmond: Winford H. Edmond, sister: Helen D. Edmond.

Beauford united with Shady Grove Baptist Church in Cason, Texas at an early age. He graduated from Central Grove High School in Cason, Texas in 1971.

Beauford love playing basketball. His team won the State Championship in 1971. He received a baseball scholarship to Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1975.

On December 26, 1980, Beauford married he love of his life, Eula Mae Forte. To this union, two sons were born. Malcolm and Marquon joined the family in 1992 and 1994.

Beauford worked many jobs. He was always dedicated to his Employers.

His first job was with Star Coupling. After a layoff occurred, he joined Alumax as a Supervisor. Beauford spent a short time working for a refrigeration company. He hired on with Alcoa and eventually entered retirement from Cooper Tire.

Some of Beauford’s fondest memories came as a result of his many hobbies. He was a pit master (making a special sauce), cooking for many neighbors, friends, family members and the Smith Family Reunion. He loved gardening and he could cook a mean pot of greens with mile high cornbread. If offered the opportunity, he would join friends on fishing trips. He was a devoted, dedicated, die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Beauford was known as the mayor of North Pinewood Drive. He let his light shine by being a servant to anyone in need. Classic Car Wash had nothing on the spit shine Beauford could put on a car. He took car of numerous clients up until the day before he passed.

Left to cherish Beauford’s memories: His wife: Eula Mae Edmond, Texarkana, Texas; Two Sons: Malcolm B. Edmond, Palestine, Texas, Marquon D. Edmond, Arlington, Texas; Two Sisters: Vera Ellison, Cason, Texas, Carolyn Samples, Dallas, Texas; One Brother: David (Connie) Edmond, Sr., Pittsburg, Texas; Four Aunts: Annie Lafayette, Cason, Texas, Clara Smith, Detroit, Michigan, Valine Smith, Cason, Texas, Ethel Smith, Tyler, Texas; seven nephews, six great-nephews, two nieces, six great-nieces; a Special Cousin: Richard “Tight-Eye” Smith; Brother-in-Love: Gene (Glida) Forte, Chicago, Illinois; Sister-in-Love: Adaila Krivulka, Grapevine, Texas.

Beauford is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Services will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00pm at Jones Stuart Mortuary and the Services will be Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 2:00pm at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Cason, Texas with Pastor Kenneth Fredrick as the Eulogist, under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.