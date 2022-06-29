Becky Coffman

Advertisement

Rebecca “Becky” Jane Coffman, age 70, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Coffman was born November 11, 1951, in Texarkana, Texas to Bryant and Billie Williams. She was a passionate schoolteacher and a loving wife, mother and Meme.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Mike Coffman; one son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Rochelle Knighton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shayne and Charlie Powell and Lauren and Nathan Thomas all of Texarkana, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are with Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

