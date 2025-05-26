Sponsor

Benjamin Derrell Scoggins, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Hospice of Texarkana-Texarkana, Texas. He was born on June 9, 1953, in Texarkana -Miller County, Arkansas, to Aaron Monroe and Lue Ella Scoggins.

Mr. Scoggins worked as a Mechanic and Logger. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and tinkering with anything he could fix. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rhonda Scoggins; parents Aaron (Dollie) and Lue Ella Scoggins; and sisters Vernia and Nita.

Left to cherish his memory are the daughters Christy Scoggins Haddock and husband Brandon, Lisa Wright and husband Floyd; sisters Retha Hassell, Linda Miller, Eunice Mills and Jeanie Ray and husband James; brother Roy G. Scoggins; eight grandchildren Alyssa Terry and husband Austin, Aaron Adcock, Tyler Haddock, Tanner Haddock, Connor Haddock, Amber Wright, Krista Wright, and Hailey Wright; six great-grandchildren Waylon Terry, Rosalie Haddock, Jocelynn Haddock, Kash Haddock, Bonnie Benton, and Luka Bloyd; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Rocky Mound Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas, with Brother Steve Minter officiating.

The family will be at the home of Jeanie and James Ray, 9088 FM 1398, Hooks, Texas.