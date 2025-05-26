Sponsor

Curtis “Bryant” Rogers, of Redwater, Texas, was born October 20, 1961, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Carolyn Sue Mills Rogers and Curtis Wayne Rogers.

He liked to hunt, but he LOVED fishing. He loved to drive anything that would go fast!

He was a member of the 1st Bikers Church of Texarkana and President of the former organization Challenged Outdoorsmen of America. He was a mason by trade, the owner of and retired from the masonry business.

Preceded in death by his father, Curtis Wayne Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy. Three daughters; Crystal Rogers and husband Kevin Cockreham, Jessica Taylor, Casey Nicole Rogers. Mother, Carolyn Sue Rogers. Siblings, Myra DePineda, Amy (Jeff) Johnson, John (Donna) Rogers. Sister-in-law, Karen Seneff. Grandchildren; Chloe Taylor, Noah Taylor, Hunter Pritchett, Cloey Cockreham, and Paxton Rogers, and a number of nieces and nephews. Special friend, Randy Freeman.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the building fund of the 1st Bikers Church of Texarkana.

8085 W 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas 75501 or Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503

Memorial service to be held at a later date, at 1st Bikers Church.