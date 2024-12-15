Sponsor

Benjamin Miller 81, of Nash, Texas was born June 13, 1943 to the late Charlie and Erbie Miller in Darden, Texas. He was the 12th born to this Union. He graduated from Macedonia High School Class of 1961 and was a member of the choir, broadcasting team and track team. Benjamin passed on December 7, 2024. His favorite Scripture was Psalms 23.

Benjamin was preceded in death by all except Annie Miller Stewart (Sister) of Nash, Texas.

He leaves to cherish his Memory: Son, Artis Ryan Miller, One Grandson, One Great-Grandson and four other Sisters by a previous marriage.

Visitation Monday, December 16, 2024 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service immediately after Visitation at 11:00 AM. Burial at Nash Cemetery. Repast Wallace Memorial COGIC 2309 Taylor Street Texarkana, TX.