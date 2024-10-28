Sponsor

Mrs. Beth Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas, born Adah Elizabeth Ellis, left this earth peacefully with her husband by her side at Cornerstone Retirement Community on October 23, 2024, at the age of 80.

Beth was born on April 7, 1944, in Fort Benning, Georgia. She lived a life of service to her family, her church families, and her students. She was an amazing teacher, trivia player, reader, nature lover, expert camper and cook, and organizer of all things. Her unconditional love touched everyone she met and will live on through them.

Beth graduated from Southwest Texas State University, San Marcos, TX in 1966 and went on to earn her Masters of Science – Education degree from East Texas State University, Texarkana, Texas in 1988. Her teaching career began in 1966 at San Marcos High School, San Marcos, Texas, and continued to Mesquite High School, Mesquite Texas, Lockhart Junior High, Lockhart, Texas, Weslaco High School, Weslaco, Texas, and on to Texarkana where she taught Oral Communications, Social Studies and World Geography at North Heights Junior High, Texarkana, Arkansas from 1984 to 1999. She then taught Speech, Theater Arts and Debate at Pleasant Grove High School, Texarkana, Texas, where she coached the AAAA UIL State Champion cross examination debate teams and the State Champion persuasive speaker in Texas. Her teams swept UIL District in Cross Examination and Lincoln Douglas Debate for three years.

Beth retired in 2006 but continued her teaching career at multiple churches in Texarkana. She taught Sunday school and the children’s sermon for over 25 years at Rondo Community Church, women’s bible study at Foundation Baptist Church, and Wednesday bible study at Pleasant Hill Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne Harris and her brother Reed Ellis.

She is survived by her devoted husband Arthur Smith, her children: Ben Harris and wife Candace, Meredith LaFan and husband Joe, Antoinette Riley and husband Mike, Justin Smith and wife Dannah; her grandchildren: Madison Nonmacher and husband Johnny, Payton Harris, Lizabeth Harris, Mikki Pope, Ava Smith, Reagan Harris, and Great-Grandson Acer Nonmacher; and her brothers Peter Ellis and wife Cathy, and Jon Ellis and wife Carolyn, as well as many other beloved nieces, nephews, family and loved ones.

A visitation is scheduled at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Friday, October 25, 2024, from 6:00 P. M. to 7:30 P. M.

Funeral Services will be held at Rondo Community Church on Saturday October 26, 2024, at 10:00 A. M. with Rev. Josh Mudford and Rev. Kenny Polk officiating.

Graveside services will be 2:00 P. M. at Bethesda Cemetery in Camden, Arkansas on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Society of America, Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank, The Salvation Army or the charity of your choice in her memory.

