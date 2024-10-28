Sponsor

Sue Chism Hayes of Texarkana, Texas, formerly of Dallas, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, October 24, 2024, in a local hospital. She fought a long illness of cancer for over 22 years with great determination.

Sue was born October 6, 1942, in Marshall, Texas, and lived in Dallas, Texas, most of her life. She grew up in Texarkana, Arkansas. Sue accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at the age of sixteen and led her family to the Lord. She had a great sense of humor, loved her family and friends deeply and had an outgoing personality. She was outspoken and liked to be in control of every situation. Sue was very generous. She was a member of Willshire Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas for forty-five years. After moving to Texarkana, she joined Heritage Church.

In her career Sue worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 35 years, first as a taxpayer assistant and then as a paralegal where she received many awards. Sue and Charlie owned rental property in Dallas where she managed them. She loved her stepchildren as if they were her own. She was preceded in death by her husband, of forty-five years, Charles D. Hayes and her favorite brother-in-law, Cranford Graves.

She is survived by her son, Rick Hensley of Texarkana, Arkansas, three step-children, Charles Dennis Hayes of Dallas, Texas, Rodney Hayes, and one step daughter Sheri Cockrell, one sister, Kathey Graves of Nash, Texas, and two brothers, Roger Chism (wife Jill) and Robert Chism (wife Carol) and many close nieces and nephews.

The Family would like to thank Cornerstone Sitters Organization for the love and excellent care they gave her for the past few months.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be at 11:00 am Saturday October 26, 2024, at Cornerstone Retirement Center at 4100 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503 in the Chapel. Matt Graves and John Knight will officiate the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.