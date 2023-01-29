Betty Coker

Advertisement

Betty L. Coker, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in a hospice facility.

Betty was born on April 10, 1942 in Lamartine, Arkansas to Leo and Elzie Rayborn. She was a miracle baby weighing less than 3 lbs. Betty grew up with 4 brothers and two sisters. When she turned 19, she married the love of her life, Doyle Coker and were married for 49 years and was a good wife. She experienced so much loss in her life losing her youngest daughter, Brandy in 2010 and then her husband 6 months later. And just two years ago in 2021, her only son, Doyle “Gene” passed away.

Betty will always be remembered for her pink lipstick, her homemade biscuits and her scrambled eggs. In her free time she loved crocheting and going camping. She once took a cake decorating class just so she could make special cakes for all her family. She also loved Elvis and finally got her wish to visit Graceland. But more than anything, she loved her family and her grandkids with all her heart. She was a wonderful sister, mother, and “Nana” and her nieces and nephews were also very special to her. She was truly loved by many and she will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Doyle Coker; her son, Doyle (Gene) Coker; and her daughter, Brandy Coker Brown.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Page and husband, Rod of New Boston, Texas; her sisters, Bea Ivey of Texarkana, Arkansas and Judy Johnson of Texarkana, Texas; her brothers, Leo Rayborn of Fouke, Arkansas and Bobby Rayborn and wife, Pam of Austin, Texas; granddaughters, Taylor Clements and husband, Tommy of Red Lick, Texas, Cassidy Crawford of Hooks, Texas; grandsons, Colton Brown and Trevor Brown, both of Queen City, Texas; and great-grandsons, Nolan Clements and Cabe Crawford.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Texarkana.

