Dorette Forsyth, age 83, of Saint Paul, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, passed away the 25th of January, 2023 in her home. She was born on July 12, 1939 in Lewisville, Arkansas. She is survived by her three children; Terry & Roxanne Forsyth, Melisa & JF Denis, & Melinda & Todd Howard. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years and all of her siblings. She is survived by grandchildren, Brandon & Stephanie Forsyth, Rachael & Nick Tunstill, Ryan & Tiffany Fellers, Meagan & Bobby Ballinger, Alexis Denis, Austin & Joy Forsyth, André & Mallory Denis and Tanner Howard. She has twenty-five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and the last survivor of the Lon Cox family. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. Meme was well known for her banana pudding, her cast iron skillets, and many wonderful family traditions.

She retired from the Texarkana Unemployment Office where she worked for many years. She lived in Texarkana for most of her life but recently relocated to Northwest Arkansas to be closer to family. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10 AM also at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Flowers may be sent to Chapelwood Funeral Home or donations can be made to Dorcas House, 6262 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

