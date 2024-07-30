Sponsor

Betty Jane Beyer, age 77, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Beyer was born December 27, 1946, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was retired and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her Church family and taking care of others. She was part of the church’s quilting group, the Homebound Ministry and Kids Connection. She was a Godly woman, and this was evident in her daily life. Mrs. Beyer was big-hearted, caring, and always gave more than she took. She was a fantastic wife, sister, and aunt. She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Clara C. Mcleod.

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Arthur Beyer of Texarkana, Arkansas; sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Bobby Ambler of Vilonia, Arkansas; two nephews, Chris Ambler of Texarkana, Arkansas, John Ambler of Jackson, Wyoming; niece, Robyn and Barry Wertz of Vilonia, Arkansas; great nephew, Tyson and Sidney Wertz of Greenbrier, Arkansas; great-niece, Abigayle Wertz of Vilonia, Arkansas and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Dr. David Holder officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3900 Union Road. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.