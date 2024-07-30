Sponsor

Sarah Douglas Lemley, age 87, passed away on July 25, 2024. She was born in Fouke, AR, on December 20, 1936. She was preceded in death by her mother Beatrice Meredith, brother Ralph Douglas, and son Bill Lemley, Jr. She is survived by sons and their spouses Jack (Toni) Lemley, Mike (Kim) Lemley, David (Tammy) Lemley, Charles (Sheila) Lemley, Ronnie (Caroll) Folks, and one sister Barbara Mincer. She is also remembered affectionately by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers.

Growing up in a family of strong women, Sarah soon learned to be independent, motivated and self-reliant. Whatever she undertook, she did it 100%. From crocheting to sewing suits for pageant contestants at the rodeo, she excelled. When she became interested in buying and selling antique jewelry, she studied gemology. She extended that interest to include how gems affect a person’s wellbeing. She spent hours researching her genealogy and made new friends. But her most obvious trait was being the one in charge. She was the office manager in several businesses, and when she moved to assisted living, she took charge there, too. Though she wasn’t always sure of the day or the place where she was “working,” she was still the boss. Those who cared for her the last couple of years made sure she had a clipboard, her pen, and her inventory sheets. She was in charge! The many she drew into her circle shall miss her deeply.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bob Vincent officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

