Betty Jenice Karr age 74 of DeKalb, Texas passed away November 11, 2020 in DeKalb. Ms. Karr was born April 19, 1946 in Kingman, Arizona. She attended the Assembly of God Church, New Boston and is preceded in death by her husband Donald Briggs.

Survivors include her son and daughter in law Keith and Amy Briggs of DeKalb, Texas, one daughter and son in law, Robin and Mike Albright of Canton, Mississippi.

Grandchildren, Britney Nicole Briggs, Sarah Lynn Peek, Preston Garton, Hali Garton, Annagrace Albright and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 in College Hill Cemetery with Bro. Rocky Dodson officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

There is no set visitation time, however, Ms. Karr will lie in state at the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

