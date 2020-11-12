Advertisement

Herbert Elton Cox Jr., of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away November 10, 2020 in a local nursing home.

Herbert was born on July 27, 1937 in Fouke, Arkansas to his parents Herbert Cox Sr. and Rosa Pierce. He was a printer for the Texarkana Gazette and a member of Arabella Baptist Church. Mr. Cox is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joyce Allene Cox; one son, Timothy Cox; and one grandchild, Andrea Reyes.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Pamela and husband Bruce Hunt of Texarkana, Arkansas, Patricia Oglesby of Texarkana, Arkansas, Donna Kay Purifoy of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Brandon Reyes, Jennifer Scott, Chad Westerman, and Colton Westerman; and several great-grandchildren.

Family will have a private service at a later date.

