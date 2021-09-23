Advertisement

Betty Jo Blakemore, age 92, of Shreveport, Louisiana, went to be with her Lord on September 20, 2021.

She was born January 12, 1929, at Pine Bluff, Arkansas and had lived most of her life in Shreveport. She was a member of Simple Church of Shreveport, was retired from Sears, and had retired from child care. She loved the Lord and was a faithful prayer warrior. Her family was her pride and joy. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Ollie Mae Hawkins, and her husband Harold Ray Blakemore.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Olivia and Walt Cambre of Shreveport, Louisiana, two grandsons, Joey Cambre and Aaron Cambre and his wife Sarah, and five great-grandchildren, Coltyn, Taylor, Calee, Jonathan, and Andrew Cambre.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P. M. Thursday at Wilson Cemetery, Lewisville, Arkansas, with Jonathan Wolfe officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Waterspings Ranch, 7707 Sanderson Ln., Texarkana