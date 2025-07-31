Sponsor

Betty Jo Conway Buchanan

September 11, 1931 – July 28, 2025

Betty Jo Conway Buchanan, 93, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025, in a local nursing facility. She was born on September 11, 1931, to Katie and Joe Conway.

Betty Jo was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin E. Buchanan; her parents; five brothers; and one sister.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and family. Cherishing her memory are her five daughters and their families: Terri and Lenny Lucas of Texarkana, Texas; Lisa and Vern Steinman of Leavenworth, Kansas; Robin and Rex Murdock of Texarkana, Texas; Sandra Hoover of Texarkana, Texas; and Deborah Hodgson of DeKalb, Texas

She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held for the family.