Betty Jo Johnson, age 92, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, April 25, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Johnson was born September 1, 1928 in Ben Lomond, Arkansas. She was owner and operator of B. J. Beauty Salon for over seventy-one years and a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring person who always placed the needs of her family before herself. Betty Jo was a talented and gifted artist, who loved to work in her flowers beds and decorate her yard with Pink Flamingos. Mrs. Johnson worked in her beauty shop until the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, William Johnson.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Martin Upton of Texarkana, Arkansas, two granddaughters, Lauren Upton and her husband Aaron Leong of Austin, Texas; Candis Fricks and her husband Corey of Texarkana, Arkansas; six great grandchildren, Lainey Brooks, Lennon Fricks, Lukas Fricks, Bannon Leong, Jude Leong and Marley Leong and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Wednesday at Hickory Street Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Hickory Street Baptist Church, 2923 Hickory Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 or to Dierksen Hospice, 4613 Parkway Drive, # 20 Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.