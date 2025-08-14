Sponsor

Betty Lou Burnett, age 99, of Texarkana, Texas died on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at her home. She was born on September 20, 1925, in Norphlet, Arkansas, to Gladys and Felix Jackson.

Mrs. Burnett moved to Texarkana in 1928. She is a retired Customer Billing Center Manager of General Telephone Company with 40 years of service. Her GTE career began in Texarkana in 1942 as an operator, progressing to teller, service representative, manager of Texarkana’s first Phone Mart and ultimately becoming an area manager/trainer for other Phone Marts in East Texas and Northwest Arkansas. She was a member of Hardy Memorial Methodist Church where she was active in United Methodist Women, Friendship Sunday School Class, and Celebration Women’s Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her husband Loyd David Burnett; parents Gladys and Felix Jackson; sisters Evelyn Oden and Margene Katz; brothers James Jackson and Harold Jackson.

Mrs. Burnett is survived by her daughter Bennie Phillips and husband Joe Doss; grandsons Colin Raney and wife Eun Jin of Lexington, MA, Richard Raney and wife Amanda of Texarkana, Texas; great-grandchildren Reagan Raney, Jackson Raney and Ella Raney of Texarkana, Aidan Raney and Noah Raney of Lexington, MA; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 18, 2025, at Hardy Memorial Global Methodist Church with Reverend Richard Heyduke officiating. The family will receive guests in the foyer of Hardy Memorial following the service. Private burial will be held at Cathedral Garden Mausoleum at Chapelwood Memorial Garden under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hardy Memorial Global Methodist Church, Building Fund or a Charity of your choice, 6203 North Kings Highway, Texarkana, Texas, 75503.