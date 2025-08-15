Sponsor

Robin Lynn Hall, age 52, of New Boston, Texas, formerly of Dallas, Texas, died Thursday, August 13, 2025, in a Shreveport hospital.

Lynn was born February 25, 1973, in Texarkana, Texas. She was formerly employed with Time Warner Internet Service in Dallas, Texas. She was a Christian. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could always bring a smile to your face. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and whenever her team played, she cheered them on. She loved the arts and was often found with a paintbrush in hand or creating something with her crafts. Lynn loved her children and was their biggest fan. She never missed an opportunity to tell them she loved them. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Hall.

She is survived by her two sons, Spencer Ross Hall and Peyton Hanicak, both of Texarkana, Arkansas; her mother, Ellen Lucille “ Robin” Hall of New Boston, Texas; her father and stepmother, Jim and Jan Hall of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law Karen and Forrest Follett of Fayetteville, Arkansas; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Christina Cockrum of Texarkana, Arkansas; Buddy and Nicole Hall of Texarkana, Texas; Jeremy and Robin Cockrum of Texarkana, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 A. M. Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Calvary Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas.