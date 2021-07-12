Betty McCutchan

Advertisement

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann McCutchan (90) of Texarkana, Texas, died July 9, 2021, at Medical City Hospital Las Colinas from pneumonia.

Mrs. McCutchan was born May 12, 1931, in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Grady High School and received a diploma in nursing from Georgia Baptist Hospital of Nursing in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas where she was the campus nurse. She also worked as the night supervisor at Marshall Memorial Hospital. She married Richard McCutchan on December 30, 1955, at the First Presbyterian Church in Marshall. In 1956 the couple moved to Houston, Texas where her husband attended the University of Houston School of Pharmacy, and Betty worked as a scrub nurse at M.D. Anderson Hospital. In 1963, the McCutchans purchased a drug store in Atlanta, Texas. Mrs. McCutchan became a stay-at-home-mom, baking pies for the soda fountain and from time to time worked at McCutchan Pharmacy. After their children graduated from college, Betty returned to college and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from Texas A&M University – Texarkana. Until her retirement in 2001, she pursued a career as a Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in private practice. She also held an adjunct faculty position at Texas A&M University – Texarkana teaching the Psychology of Death and Dying and the Psychology of Aging classes.

Her husband, Richard McCutchan, Sr., proceeded her in death on December 27, 2006. Her mother, Vivian Sellers, and father, John Segars, Sr. and brother John Segars, Jr. and brother-in-law Simms McCutchan also proceed her in death.

Advertisement

Mrs. McCutchan attended First Baptist Church in Atlanta, Texas for forty-five years where she taught Sunday School for adults and children, her last class being the Lydia Sunday School Class for ladies. For many years she also worked in Vacation Bible School and served on various church committees. After moving to Texarkana, she attended First Baptist Church Moores Lane where she was a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School Class and group leader for Grief Share. She enjoyed reading, writing, interacting with people, being with her children, and grandchildren and traveling. She published five books, children’s short stories, and magazine articles.

Survivors include one son, Richard McCutchan, Jr. of Euless, Texas, two daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Terry Baugus of Texarkana, Texas and Anne and David Allen of Coppell, Texas; three grandsons, James Baugus of Austin, Texas, John Baugus of Texarkana, Texas and Matthew McCutchan of Denton, Texas, and three granddaughters, Megan and Adrienne Allen of Coppell, Texas and Katie McCutchan of Denton, Texas. She is also survived by her childhood friend, Hazel Cochran of Hoschton, Georgia, and one aunt, Margaret Merritt of Midland, Texas.

Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on July 16 at Texarkana Funeral Home, on Texas Boulevard. Graveside Services will be at Pinecrest Cemetery in Atlanta, Texas at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Memorials can be made to Texas A&M – Texarkana University Department of Nursing and Behavioral Science, Hospice of Texarkana, or the charity of your choice.