Betty McVeety, age 81, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Betty was born on February 23, 1942. She was a lifelong hairdresser who at one time owned her own salons in South Carolina, as well as working at several local salons such as Dillard’s, JC Penney and St. Michael’s Rehab hair salon. She was a former member of the Gateway Garden Club. She was a member of First Baptist Church Moores Lane and the Golden Circle class. Betty loved to help friends when they were recovering from surgery or an illness by sitting with them, cooking for them or helping run errands. She also loved flowers and gardening, canning, freezing, and cooking – she couldn’t resist cookbooks!

Betty is preceded in death by a brother, Paul Solomon of Virginia Beach, VA; her dad, W.G. Dove and mom, Emily Catheryn Davis Dove of Texarkana, TX.

She is survived by one brother, David Dove and wife Diane of Fort Worth, TX; two sons, Danny Asbille and wife Sally of San Diego, CA and Tony Asbille and wife Lesa of Texarkana, AR, and daughter Ginger Brown and husband Terry of Nash, TX; nine grandchildren: Andrew, Anne & Caroline Asbille; Ashley Pickens, Kara Holden, Chris Ross & Courtney Stewart; Dustin & Heather Brown; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, TX with Rev. Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

