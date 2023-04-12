Advertisement

Billy Ray McKinney, age 88, of Leary, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Bill was born in Hooks, Texas to William H. and Clara E. McKinney on January 10, 1935. He was retired from Red River Army Depot. He served in the United States Army and The National Guard. He was a Christian and a member of Victory City Baptist Church. He was well-known in the local dirt track racing community. He won many races and championships, and had many fans that loved to watch him race. Along with racing, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and 3 & 4-wheelers, hunting, going to car shows, swap meets, rebuilding tractors, and going to tractor sales.

Most of all, he loved spending time and having fun with his family as well as spending time with friends that were like family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Nancy and his siblings.

He is survived by his son and wife, Randy and Quannah McKinney; granddaughter and husband, Breann and Judd Johnson; great-grandchildren, Harper Horner, Jaxson Horner, and Colt Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Nancy Rose; and a number of other relatives and friends; and special friend, Bobby Tyree.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

