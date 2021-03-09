Betty Rose Daniel

Advertisement

Mrs. Betty Rose Purifoy Daniel, age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, March 5, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Daniel was born August 6, 1931 at Genoa, Arkansas, and had lived all of her life in Miller County. She was a member of Highland Church of Christ, had been employed at the Arkansas Revenue Department and was retired from Hadaway Electric Company. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Dale Daniel.

Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Sue Purifoy of Greenville, Texas, a nephew, Rick and his wife Tess Purifoy of Royce City, Texas, a niece, Sandy and her husband Jeff Oberbillig of Lucas, Texas, a great-nephew, Jordan Oberbillig, and a number of other relatives and friends.

A private funeral service will be at the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Daniel may be viewed on Sunday from 8:00 am until 7:30pm.