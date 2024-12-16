Sponsor

Betty Ruth Brown, 69, left this earth to join her Heavenly Father on December 12, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Betty was born on January 2, 1955, to Mary Lou and Fielding Gentry Rateliff.

She was a member of the Christian Warriors Church and loved Jesus fiercely.

Betty loved to dance, and it was present in every stage of her life. From square dancing to line dancing, she found joy in them all. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, fishing, tending to her flowers, and just being in nature. Her family says it may come as a surprise, but she also had and rode a motorcycle for a period of her life. She had a special place in her heart for music and had an extensive record collection. She could always be seen with a smile on her face and loved to tell a joke.

Above all though, her family will remember and forever admire her strength and courage in the face of adversity. Her love for her family, friends, and even strangers was unconditional and without judgment. She truly exemplified what it meant to Love like Jesus, and in turn, everyone found it so very easy to love her right back.

Betty grew her relationship with Christ during the most trying years of her life, and she proclaimed that even though she was hurting, she had found her purpose, and that was to share the light and love of Jesus Christ with those experiencing the same hurt as her.

She was an incredible woman, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, but they know she is dancing with Jesus, and they will be seeing her again.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michelle Fannin and fiancé Doug Madden, Stacy Barber and husband Matt, and Shane Brown; ten grandchildren, Jeffrey, Emily, Alyiah, Cheyenne, Kennedy, Brennen, Kaylen, Avery, Spencer, and Tommie; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Betty”; her special friend Michael Polomsky; her fur-baby Puppy; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Following the service, the family will be gathering at 8205 Thames Ave. Texarkana, TX. 75503, and invite family and friends to join them.