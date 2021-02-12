Beverly Johnson

Advertisement

Beverly R. Johnson, age 89, passed away on February 9, 2021, in Texarkana, TX. Beverly was born January 7, 1932, in Stillwater Minnesota. She was a retired medical coder. Beverly was an avid gardener and animal lover. She loved to prepare meals for her family and they will always remember the good meals and good times they had.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald Johnson. She is survived by 2 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home at a later date.

