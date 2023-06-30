Sponsor

William “Bill” Kenneth Cox, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Texarkana, Texas. He was born November 22, 1953 in Hope, Arkansas to the late Cecil and Juanita Cox.

After graduating from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Bill became a licensed CPA and later co-founded the accounting firm, Holliday, Lemons & Cox, P.C. in Texarkana, Texas where he served as a partner for over 30 years. Over his distinguished career, he served in a leadership capacity for several professional organizations including President of the Southeast Arkansas Chapter of Certified Public Accountants, Board Member of the Arkansas State Board Quality Review Committee and the Texarkana Chapter of Certified Public Accountants and was a member of numerous other business organizations. Bill was a longtime member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, a loving husband and devoted father who loved duck hunting and anything associated with the New York Yankees and Arkansas Razorbacks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Blake Cox, and granddaughter, Shiloh Crain.

Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Paula Anderson Cox; two daughters, Lauren Crain (John) and Leslie Falk (Jeff); and a son, Jordan Cox (Lauren); grandchildren, Blake Falk, Adalynn Falk, Jase Cox, Camden Crain, Witt Crain and Barrett Cox; a sister, Cecilia Tilmon (late Charles Tilmon); and a brother, Mike Cox (Daphne); and a number of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Beech Street First Baptist Church in Texarkana, AR on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana and Beech Street First Baptist Church.

