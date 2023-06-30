Sponsor

Christopher Aaron Robinson, age 35 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Little River County, Arkansas from injuries sustained in an accident. Christopher was born October 7, 1987 in Texarkana, Texas to Jeffrey Robinson and Connie Robinson. He was employed with W & B Service Company, enjoyed the outdoors and is preceded in death by his grandparents, James (Red) Runnels, Pauline Runnels, Harold Robinson and a cousin, Casey McMillan.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Runnels Robinson of New Boston, Texas, father, Jeff Robinson of Texarkana, Texas, brothers Corey Robinson and Cody Robinson of New Boston, Texas, a sister Caitlin Robinson of New Boston, Texas, two nieces, Macey Robinson and Willow Grace Robinson of New Boston, Texas, two nephews, James Robinson and Jasper Robinson of New Boston, Texas, his grandmother, Adelia Robinson of DeKalb, Texas, numerous aunts, uncles cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 12 noon in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas. Interment will be in Old Salem Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 until noon before services.

