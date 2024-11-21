Sponsor

Bill Duke Pearcy, 82, of Texarkana, Texas, entered into his eternal rest on November 19, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, and service.

Born on New Year’s Eve in 1941, Bill was one half of a one-of-a-kind identical twin duo with his brother, Robert “Bob” Pearcy. The brothers shared a lifetime of memories and an unbreakable bond. Bill was a man of dedication and heart, whether on the field, in the boardroom, or with his beloved family.

He proudly served his country as a United States Marine, embodying loyalty and integrity in all he did. As a charter member of Harding University’s football team, he started on both offense and defense for all four years, proving his tenacity and determination. He later brought that same drive to H.E. Wright, where he served as CFO and Vice President, shaping the company with wisdom and humility.

Bill’s commitment to the community was evident in his many roles. He was the treasurer of the Pleasant Grove Booster Club, a devoted scout leader, and a beloved youth football and baseball coach who influenced countless young lives. Despite his busy schedule, he never missed his grandchildren’s games if he could help it, cheering them on with pride and joy.

At home, Bill was the spiritual leader of his family, a role he fulfilled with unwavering faith as a member of Walnut Church of Christ. His generosity and kind heart made him a rock for his loved ones.

Bill was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Brenda, with whom he shared 60 years. Together, they raised a family rooted in strength and faith. As a father, he was firm but good. As “Granddaddy,” he was simply the best—a loving presence to seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He loved babies, dogs, and the outdoors. An avid hunter, he relished time in the deer stand, though it was always followed by a good nap in his recliner.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Brenda Pearcy; his children, Robert Morgan Pearcy (Carol) and Jay Duke Pearcy (Haven); his grandchildren, Cody (Victoria), Taylor (Marisa), Morgan, Jay, Lillie, Eden, and James Duke Pearcy; and his great-grandchildren, Leighla, Ava, Jax, Jameson, and Annie, and his brother, Robert Pearcy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Pearcy; his sister, Cynthia Smith; and his beloved daughter, Kristy Michelle Pearcy.

A celebration of Bill’s extraordinary life will be held on Friday, November 22 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX at 2:00 pm, with visitation on Thursday, November 21,2024, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to either Walnut Church of Christ or Alzheimer’s Alliance of Texarkana, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Semper Fi, Bill. Your rare character and generous heart were one of a kind, and your memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved you. Oorah.