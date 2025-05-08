Sponsor

Billie Jean Burg, age 92, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Mrs. Burg was born on July 25, 1932, in Hope, Arkansas, and spent most of her life in Fouke.

Bille Jean was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family and creating a loving home. She was also a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was known for her warm heart, strong faith, and unwavering support for those she loved. Billie Jean never missed an opportunity to offer a hug – something her family and friends will remember fondly. She found great joy working in her garden and flower bed, where she spent countless hours nurturing the plants she loved. Billie Jean especially enjoyed sharing the vegetables she grew with friends and family, always giving from the heart and bringing people together through kindness. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Winston Daniels and Edward Burg, one daughter, Susan Walls, and two sons, Steven Daniels and John Daniels.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Ronald Endsley of Texarkana, Texas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, James Daniels of DeQueen, Arkansas, and Troy and Erachael of Genoa, Arkansas; one brother, Charles McKamie of Washington, Arkansas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Pastor Rex Shores officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.