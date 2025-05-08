Sponsor

Bobby Gene Alton, age 76, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 5, 2025, at his home.

Mr. Alton was born March 15, 1949, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Miller County all his life. He was formerly employed with Shuler Drilling Co., Inc. in El Dorado, Arkansas.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Bobby would give you the shirt off his back and was always willing to help a friend in need. He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a commercial fisherman and affectionately known by many as “The Fish Man.” Bobby was known for his stubborn streak, but beneath that was a caring servant’s heart. He was deeply loved and made countless sacrifices for his family, always putting them first. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ruby Alton, and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Sheila Alton of Genoa, Arkansas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Tammy Dickinson of Genoa, Arkansas, Tonya and James Cohran of McEwen, Tennessee; one son, Christopher Alton of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Cathie Alton of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Jesse Cohran, T. J. Jones, Brittany Jones, Tiarra Jones and Skilar Howell; two great-grandchildren, Niko Howell and Braxton Jones, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be in Genoa Central Church of Christ Cemetery .

The family will receive friends at the funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.