Billie Jean McCoy, 91, of Texarkana passed away on October 10, 2024. She was born March 21, 1933 to William Burr Simpson and Mary Melissa McGough in Goodwater, Oklahoma.

Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Cecil McCoy.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Joey and Leslie McCoy of Texarkana, Arkansas, daughter and son-in-law Kay and Michael Bryant of Mulberry, Arkansas, former daughter-in-law Susan McCoy of Atlanta, Texas; five grandchildren Cody McCoy & Jessica, Zach McCoy & Casey, Jessie Williams & Jared, Jennie Belt & Rob, Jerrie Bryant & Kevin; five great-grandchildren Dakota & Hailey Williams, Samuel McCoy, Birdie McCoy, and JW Belt.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.