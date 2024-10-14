Sponsor

Gene Jamison, age 62, passed on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Gene was born on January 11, 1962, to his parents, Mary and Jackie Jamison Sr., on the Fort Braggs military base in North Carolina.

Gene was a pipefitter by trade for over thirty years and a local member of the UA. Gene and his wife, Kimberly, were blessed with two daughters, Leah and Mallory, and one granddaughter, Emma Grace. He was a proud Pops who loved spending time with his girls and going on the occasional beach trip.

He is preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Jamison, of Genoa, AR; his two daughters and their husbands, Leah and Daniel Kim of Aubrey, TX, and Mallory and Quiten Brazell of Greenbriar, AR; his granddaughter, Emma Grace Kim; his father, Jackie Jamison SR., and a host of other family members and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.