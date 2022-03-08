Billy Clark

Advertisement

Billy Wayne Clark, age 76, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Friday, March 4, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Clark was born June 16, 1945, in Fouke, Arkansas and was retired from Smith-Blair, Inc. where he was a machinist. He was a member of Faith Chapel and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Marian Clark of Fouke; one son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Stacey Clark of Ft. Worth, Texas; two sisters, Vera Wright of Fouke and Melba Hickson and husband Herbert of Dequeen, Arkansas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 7, 2022, at Sylverino Cemetery with Bro. Steve Petty officiating.

Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

