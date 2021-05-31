Advertisement

Billy Doyle Thomas age 64, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 30, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Thomas was born February 26, 1957 in Lewisville, Arkansas. He was owner and operator of Thomas Cabinets and Trim since 1981. He attended Legacy Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather always putting his family first. Billy made sure he never missed his grandchildren’s baseball games or dance recitals. When his boys were young, he made time to help coach their teams. He strived and succeeded in being the best husband, dad and grandfather he could be. He was preceded in death by his parents Hershel and Margaret Thomas, one brother, James Thomas and one brother-in-law, Danny Ward.

He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Debra Thomas of Genoa, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Karla Thomas and Josh and Maegan Thomas both of Genoa, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Kayla and Sean Eddington of Genoa, Arkansas; one brother, Jerry Thomas of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sisters, Ellen Brigham and Barbara Solida both of Genoa, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Maggie Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas, Jaxon Thomas, Whit Thomas, John Thomas Eddington and James Eddington and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A. M. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Donnie Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Genoa Church of Christ Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.