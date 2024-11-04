Sponsor

Billy Earl Willis was born on September 25, 1953 in Mandeville, AR to his parents Velma Cheatham-Willis and Clifton Willis of Mandeville, AR. He accepted christ at an early age. He entered his eternal resting place on October 20, 2024.

Billy graduated from Arkansas High School in Texarkana, AR. He also attended Sacremento Business & Skill Trade School. Billy loves fishing, watching Dallas Cowboys, playing dominoes, and joking with his family and friends. Billy was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and good friend.

Billy united in marriage to Peggy Ruth Cooksey-Willis on September 25, 1985 and this union raised three children Maria Hubbard, Keyon Cooksey Sr, Taureaus Maxwell Sr. He was a Laborer at Ken Stewart Memorial Arts for over twenty years. Billy would often refer to his family and friends as “Hey CAT” “, “Big Dawg”, ” Cotton Mouth Boy”.

Billy Earl was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Ruth Willis, parents Velma & Clifton Willis, grandson Treyon Cooksey, sister Francis Willis, brothers Larry Willis , Roy Willis, Quincy Willis.

Billy Earl was very well known in the Newtown Neighborhood. That’s why we call him a ” NEWTOWN LEGEND”.

Billy Early Willis leaves to cherish his precious memories:

Daughter: Maria Hubbard of Texarkana, TX

Son: Keyon Cooksey Sr. of Texarkana, TX

Special Granddaughters: Jazmine Hubbard of Texarkana, TX, Sharmecian Noel of Texarkana, TX

Grandchildren: Akeelah Hill, Justyce Steitler, Tynesha Evans, Darniesha Wrightner, Ruszell Traylor, Ashley Smith, Roland Smith, Keyon Cooksey Jr, Keyona Noel, Keundra Scott, Ricky Coulter, Teri Coulter, Janet Rodgers, Whitley Turner, Taureaus Maxwell Jr, Amber Tasby, Tanganyika Williams, Chelsea Wimbley, Peyton Maxwell, Jordan Adams, Darryl Mawell, Joshua Walton-Maxwell, Charlee Edwards-Maxwell

Great-Grandchildren: Thirty-Two Blessings

Two Brothers: William Willis of Texarkana, TX, Leonard Willis(Sheila) of Eldorado, AR,

Two Special Nieces: Kendra Willis of Sacramento, CA, & Halley Willis of Texarkana, TX

Special Friends: Ben Fields of Texarkana, TX, Ken Stewart of Texarkana, TX

A Host of Loving nieces, nephews, cousins, Family, & Friends!