Advertisement

Billy Joe Phares, age 88, of Wake Village, Texas, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 in a Bossier City, Louisiana hospital.

Mr. Phares was born February 2, 1933 in Bowie County, Texas. He was a retired banker and a member of the Hampton Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Phares.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, Sondra Davis Phares of Wake Village, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Victor and Mali Phares of Shreveport, Louisiana; one sister-in-law, Beverly Phares of Redwater, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Redwater Cemetery with Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.