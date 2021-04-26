Billy Joe Phares, age 88, of Wake Village, Texas, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 in a Bossier City, Louisiana hospital.
Mr. Phares was born February 2, 1933 in Bowie County, Texas. He was a retired banker and a member of the Hampton Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Phares.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra Davis Phares of Wake Village, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Victor and Mali Phares of Shreveport, Louisiana; one sister-in-law, Beverly Phares of Redwater, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Redwater Cemetery with Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.