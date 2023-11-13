Sponsor

Billy Mearl Page, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, November 9, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Page was born July 26, 1942 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a retired sheet rock finisher.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gale Page.

He is survived by three sons and one daughter-in-law, Billy Page of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jesse and Monica Page of Texarkana, Arkansas and Casey Page of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Buddy Page of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Dot Parker of Monroe, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Tiffany, Ashley, Hailey and Devin; four great grandchildren, Corbin, Hayze, Aceton and Jesslynn and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

