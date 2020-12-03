Advertisement

Billy Morris Hammonds, age 86, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Hammonds was born July 8, 1934 in Simms, Texas. He was retired from the Lockheed Martin Corporation, member of the Victory City Baptist Church and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Isabelle Fleming Hammonds of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Patti Hammonds of Haslet, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Dayna and Josh Cassidy of Texarkana, Texas; four sisters, Pauline Mobley of Simms, Texas, Doris Jones of Simms, Texas, Helen Bradford of Simms, Texas, Linda Spears of Garland, Texas; eight grandchildren, Justin Hammonds, Ashley Weddle, Mallori Hammonds, MaKayla Cigainero, Anthony Cigainero, Sophia Barone, Wesley King, Kelli King; five great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel with visitation to follow.

The family would like to send out a special thanks to Hospice of Texarkana.

