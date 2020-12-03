Advertisement

James Henry Latimer, 92, of Hooks, Texas passed away December 1, 2020. He was born May 18, 1928 in Lockesburg, Arkansas. Jim Henry served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was retired from Red River Army Depot, a Mason for sixty years, and was a member at Red Lick United Methodist Church.

James is preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years Corene Latimer; his parents Herman Henry Latimer and Thelma Smith Latimer Gallaher; two sisters Bonnie Gray and Shelba Gamble; one brother Herman Henry Latimer Jr.; and one son in law Ken Kirkham.

He is survived by his son, James Thomas Latimer and his wife Carolyn, and his daughter Teresa Kirkham; Five Grandchildren James Carrol Latimer and his wife Dana, Jason Latimer and his wife Regina, Brandee Houston and her husband Brandon, Dana Moore and her husband James, and Nicklaus Kirkham; Ten Great-Grandchildren Brandon Budnaitis, Colby Latimer, Rachel Latimer, Katelyn Latimer, James Moore III, Henry Houston, Archie Latimer, Caroline Houston, William Moore, and George Houston; One Great-Great-Grandchild, James Tucker Latimer; and his two sisters Shirley Moore and her husband Bobby, and Diann Prezio.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10AM Saturday December 5, 2020 at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. The family will have visitation on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Chapelwood.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Red Lick United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice in Mr. Latimer’s memory.

