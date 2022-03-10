Advertisement

Billy Ray Fahr, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2022.

Billy was born July 14, 1952, in Wynne, Arkansas, to Marvin and Opal Fahr. He lived and worked for the last thirty years in Texarkana in the construction business and was a true friend to all who know him. Billy was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Fred Pierce and Leslie Fahr.

Billy was a Christian and a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he served as a greeter, which was his passion.

Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Vicki Fahr of Texarkana, and one son and daughter-in-law Cody and Rebecca Fahr of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two brothers: Rickey Fahr and his wife Paulette of Weiner, Arkansas; Kenny Fahr and Dana of Searcy, Arkansas; two sisters: Stella Bennett of Searcy, Arkansas and Vicky Smith of Wynne, Arkansas, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Billy was a cowboy at heart and loved roping and riding. He was the most fun and loving friend with an infectious laugh that could light up the world around everyone. He loved his dog “Brady,” who was his constant companion in his last days. Billy was also an avid hunter and made some lifelong friends at deer camp. He had many special ladies at the Oaks Memory Care Unit who loved him and took very special care of him in the last months.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s-Tri State Area, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503

Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel, with Pastor Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

