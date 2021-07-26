Billy Smith

Advertisement

Billy Wayne Smith, age 78 of New Boston, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Smith was born on January 13, 1943 in New Boston, Texas to Phil Moore and Norma Lee (Vandygriff) Smith.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Eddie Steptoe; and great-niece, Morgan Seals.

Mr. Smith spent his days working for Cooper Tire in Texarkana where he eventually retired. He was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church in Maud, Texas. In his free time, he enjoyed breakfast visits in his community and socializing with those within the community. He loved country music, the Grand Ole Opry, and attending concerts at the Oaklawn Opry. He was a hardworking man who loved those that surrounded him. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Kyong Smith of New Boston, Texas, Daniel Smith of New Boston, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Paul Davis of Racine, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Wesley Smith, Mariska Matthews, Timothy Smith, Jr.; one niece and nephew, Lisa and Danny McBride; great nephews, Heath (Taylor) Seals and Chance Tuggle; special friend, Joann Black; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Rock Creek Baptist Church in Maud, Texas with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. before services.